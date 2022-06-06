Love language: Mastering girlfriend allowance

This was not how I imagined things ending when we were laughing happily at the Olives & Plates Embassy Towers restaurant in Sandton the previous night. Completely smitten, I was already imagining her being my girlfriend.

How could I not? She was gorgeous and intelligent, and everything was going perfectly. Yes, I do tend to get ahead of myself sometimes, but man oh man, this felt different. As far as first dates go, it was perfect.

Where to start? Okay, I arrived at the restaurant at 7pm sharp, looking crisp in my white turtleneck, cream jacket, and black jeans.

She’d told me she was running late, which was fine because it gave me time to compose myself. I had shot my shot and somehow secured a date with a well-known actress whose face could launch a thousand ships.

When she arrived, some 20 minutes later, she looked amazing in her white dress and short black coat. I was beside myself. We chatted the night away over good food and drinks.

The next morning (yes, she spent the night), while I was still dazed by how well everything was going, things started to go horribly wrong. As she was preparing to drive back home, she asked me if I was going to give her petrol money. Say what? Come again?

Instinctively, I said no — I didn’t even have to think about it. Why would I give her petrol money? Was that the “price” for our little rendezvous? It didn’t sit well with me.