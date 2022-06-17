'AG's report reveals our outcry over Maluti-a-Phofung'

New council leaders say ANC officials did as they pleased

Maluti-a-Phofung in the Free State has been identified as one of the dismally performing municipalities by auditor-general (AG) Tsakane Maluleke in the last financial year.



Maluti-a-Phofung is known more for dysfunctionality, unaccountability and mismanagement stretching over a number of years...