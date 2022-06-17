'AG's report reveals our outcry over Maluti-a-Phofung'
New council leaders say ANC officials did as they pleased
Maluti-a-Phofung in the Free State has been identified as one of the dismally performing municipalities by auditor-general (AG) Tsakane Maluleke in the last financial year.
Maluti-a-Phofung is known more for dysfunctionality, unaccountability and mismanagement stretching over a number of years...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.