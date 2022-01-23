Big Brother Mzansi returns with 18 new housemates

After a six-year hiatus, the third season of Big Brother Mzansi debuted on Sunday night with 18 new contestants.

The two-hour premiere that saw the housemates being unveiled, also marked the 20th anniversary since the international format was first staged in Africa.

Called Big Brother Africa, the international phenomenon was first televised on May 2003, with Mark Pilgrim as host.

The new season is being hosted by The River actor Lawrence Maleka.

The housemates are Adindu Asuzu, Gashwan Brandon Mthombeni, Gugu Refiloe Bonga, Keamogetswe Motlhale, Libo Njomba, Luthando Mthembu, Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, Mvelo Ntuli and Naledi Mogadime.

Norman Nhlapo, Rethabile Potsane (aka Dinkybliss), Thando Mcopela, Thato Mokoena, Themba Karabo Mabaso, Thobeka Mtshali, Tulani Madala, Ukho Samela and Yolanda Glover complete the contestants.

“Congratulations to the new housemates on an experience like no other, and one that will undoubtedly change many of their lives. We wish them well in the house,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“We’re excited to have the show back on air as it’s something viewers have been anticipating, and we have no doubt that they will not be disappointed.

“To catch all the drama, twists, Saturday night parties and eviction show on Big Brother Mzansi, sign up or upgrade to DStv Compact.”

The new season will air live 24/7 on DStv Channel 198 with the daily highlights show on Mzansi Magic Tuesdays to Fridays starting on January 25 at 10.30pm.

Sunday eviction shows begin on January 30 at 6pm and will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic.