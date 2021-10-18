Sia Mzizi hopeful of what's ahead after Idols SA elimination

Sia Mzizi's Idols SA dreams ended on Sunday night after he was eliminated, but his future music plans include clinching a collaboration with Amapiano hit-maker Kabza de Small.

The 20-year-old singer came short of performing for the first time this season two songs as the competition advanced into the top 6.

This left Berry, Kevin, Nqobie, Karabo, S22’Kile and Daylin Sass to perform to secure another week in the competition with Kalawa Jazmee boss Oskido as the guest judge.

"I'm feeling grateful. Although I was tossing and turning last night, I would say I slept well. Yes, I shed a few tears because of how emotional my fellow contestants were about me being eliminated but I am hopeful for what is ahead,”Sia Mzizi told Sowetan on Monday.

"I'm content with each and every breath and energy I have delivered in the show. I am grateful for the learning experience."

His highlight in the show remains his top 30 performance.

“That performance helped me secure a spot in the top 16. By singing Redbone by Childish Gambino I was able to present my singing abilities and show people who I am musically. I did not hold back, I just wanted to naturally present myself as a singer,” Sia Mzizi said.