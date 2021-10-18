Single wishes to collaborate with Kabza de Small
Sia Mzizi hopeful of what's ahead after Idols SA elimination
Sia Mzizi's Idols SA dreams ended on Sunday night after he was eliminated, but his future music plans include clinching a collaboration with Amapiano hit-maker Kabza de Small.
The 20-year-old singer came short of performing for the first time this season two songs as the competition advanced into the top 6.
This left Berry, Kevin, Nqobie, Karabo, S22’Kile and Daylin Sass to perform to secure another week in the competition with Kalawa Jazmee boss Oskido as the guest judge.
"I'm feeling grateful. Although I was tossing and turning last night, I would say I slept well. Yes, I shed a few tears because of how emotional my fellow contestants were about me being eliminated but I am hopeful for what is ahead,”Sia Mzizi told Sowetan on Monday.
"I'm content with each and every breath and energy I have delivered in the show. I am grateful for the learning experience."
His highlight in the show remains his top 30 performance.
“That performance helped me secure a spot in the top 16. By singing Redbone by Childish Gambino I was able to present my singing abilities and show people who I am musically. I did not hold back, I just wanted to naturally present myself as a singer,” Sia Mzizi said.
The Tsakane-born said he started singing at five years old in church and later in his school choir. He developed a keen interest for jazz music.
“I started being exposed to the likes of Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela. I then got my first gig as a backing vocalist at the age of 13," Sia Msizi said.
"My love for music is a calling, even though I tried giving up on it, singing is what I believe I should do."
Sia Mzizi plans to use his exposure on the show to his benefit by securing a few collaborations with artists in the music industry.
“I have received a few direct messages on social media from artists, so I will be exploring that. If I could get an opportunity to collaborate with Kabza de Small, I’d be very happy," he said.
"Kabza knows how to align a vocalist with the right Amapaino beat and infuse it into the best sounding song. So, a collaboration with him would be amazing.”
On Sunday, regular judge Randal Abrahams said about Sia Mzizi's exit: “Sia really impressed at first, but later we could see he was struggling. This is why at this stage of the competition I keep on stressing the fact that the remaining contestants cannot afford to be complacent. They did a great job this evening and I can’t wait to see what they do next week."
