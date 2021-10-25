Being judge Randall’s favourite was 'crazy, unbelievable' ride for ousted Idols SA contestant Nqobie

After her shock exit on Sunday night, Idols SA fan-favourite Nqobie Linda will forever cherish regular judge Randall Abrahams calling her one of his favourite singers on the reality TV show.

The 29-year-old singer came short of advancing into the top 5, with Berry, Kevin, Karabo, S22’Kile and Daylin Sass advancing to the next round.

Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, Linda described being Abrahams’s favourite as “crazy and an unbelievable thing to be seen in such a light”, especially considering that he is not easily impressed.

“For him to see the potential that I have was a beautiful thing to witness. I don’t know if that affected the votes in my favour because people vote for who they want to vote for, no matter his influence," Linda said.

Another highlight for her on the show was when fellow musician Zonke liked a rendition of Feelings that Linda performed two weeks ago

“I was quite sad realising that my journey had come to an end but I was happy for Kevin and the other contestants. I wouldn’t say my dreams are crushed because I believe God has something else in store for me," Linda said.

"Obviously, the dream of winning Idols SA is something that’s not going to happen but I was hoping for something better. The best advice I was told was ‘to have fun’ and not to stress too much because I tend to stress a lot. Maybe it stems from my insecurities that I don’t think I am good enough.