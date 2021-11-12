Former Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo finally drops debut album

Last year seemed like a dream come true for a little girl from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, former Idols SA season 16 winner Zama Khumalo, who wanted nothing but to sing and make her mark in the entertainment industry.

Born from a loving close-knit family, the sibling of four speaks of being a bubbly child who was loved by many due to her happy and sweet nature.

While she was raised to live her true purpose and to chase after her dreams, Khumalo became a fan favourite when she took away the title as the ultimate winner of the singing competition. Although she took a hiatus from the spotlight, the 19-year-old's debut album finally drops today, something she explains took a little bit longer than she expected.

“Winning Idols SA last year completely changed my life; not only mine but my family’s lives as well. It also changed how I was treated back home. Elderly women from my hometown would thank me when they’d bump into me in the streets for making them proud and representing Witbank [now Emalahleni] so well in the singing competition.

“Obviously, because of the pandemic, life was hard. I expected that after winning Idols SA, life was going to be good… I thought I was going to start performing and make more money on top of what I won but that was not the case. I was left with no choice but to invest some of the money I won to make sure I don’t end up running out of cash flow seeing that I wasn’t doing anything,” she explains.

The singing sensation’s hardships were met with a few disappointments as she had to financially assist her family despite not generating any source of income. “I had to help out my family with some of the money I won. The past months have been challenging for my family and I, but I’m glad we survived!”

Although disheartened by not hitting the ground running after her impressive Idols SA win, in March this year Zama started making her way into the studio, curating and crafting the right type of music for her fans with hopes to win a few more hearts with her new sound.

“The reason why I was quiet all this time is that I’ve been working on my new album that came out earlier this week. I am excited for people to hear my new music but more than anything, I am more concerned about how people are going to receive it,” Zama nervously explains. “I also want to make people who don’t like me, to like me. I really want to win a few more hearts with my new music.”