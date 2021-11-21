Berry sweeps Idols SA judges off their feet

Berenike Trytsman has been crowned the winner of Idols SA season 17. Trytsman, affectionately known as Berry to adoring fans, has walked away with a R1m cash prize.

Throughout her time in the singing competition, Trytsman managed to capture the hearts of viewers with her soulful voice, but what stood out the most was last week when she wowed regular judge Unathi Nkayi and guest judge Msaki with her isiZulu single, Ungowami. They both commended her for treating the language with reverence and respect.

Performances on the night included Musa Keys ft Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi; Mafikizolo, who performed Mamezala, while Oskido teamed up with Ndoni and Meez to perform Emakhaya.