Unathi Nkayi fired from Kaya FM

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has been fired from her radio job.

Kaya 959 has announced the termination of her contract with immediate effect today.

Nkayi, who joined the station in February last year hosted the station’s midday show from noon to 3pm. The station has announced that a replacement presenter will be announced in due course.

In its statement, the station said: “Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms Nkayi.”

“The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired in the interest of both parties. Safe to state that Ms Nkayi’s version of events has been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting.”

SowetanLIVE has attempted to get a comment from Nkayi but she was not available at the time of the publishing of the story.