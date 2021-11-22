Idols SA winner Berry to pay off debts, buy house with prize money

Newly crowned Idols SA season 17 winner Berry plans to use some of the cash prize money she won to settle her debts, while the remaining amount she will invest in her music.

The Cape Town-born mother of two, real name Berenike Trytsman, walked away with R1m cash prize last night at the show’s season finale, beating powerhouse singer Karabo Mathe.

"I also want to invest a portion of that money to one day buy a house for my family because we don't have a house. Even now, before Idols SA gifted me a car, we didn't have a car – so I want to accomplish those goals as a parent to provide a home that my kids can always come to," she told Sowetan on Monday.

The 30-year-old singer managed to capture the hearts of viewers with her soulful voice and for treating the isiZulu language with reverence and respect with her new single, Ungowami.

“I had no idea I was going to win. Every single week I thought I was going to go home, but I believe SA voted on who they enjoyed the most this season and I don’t ever want the other contestants to think they weren’t good enough, hence I was humble about my win last night. I’m just grateful that South Africans showed their belief in me by voting,” Berry said.