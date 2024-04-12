WATCH | Chateau Del Rei takes you behind the scenes of S Mag's 'Fab 30' issue

Chateau Del Rei, everyone’s favourite sparkling wine in a can, and S Mag have introduced an exciting, edgy alternative to the traditional print magazine cover for this month's issue — a custom digital cover that'll be shared on S Mag's Instagram account on April 27.

Chateau Del Rei is the perfect partner for any celebration, and since S Mag's April issue celebrates 30 years of democracy with its “Fab 30" theme, it was the ideal opportunity for the two brands to collaborate.

Conveniently packaged in a can and boasting a low alcohol content of 7%, this easy-drinking bubbly-on-the-go is brilliant for outdoor adventures, such as open-air concerts and picnics in the park, as well as intimate gatherings with your nearest and dearest.

As it can enjoyed anytime, anywhere, it was naturally the S Mag team's sip of choice to toast the end of successful days in the photo studio working on the April “Fab 30" issue — watch the behind-the-scenes video above.