WATCH | Chateau Del Rei takes you behind the scenes of S Mag's 'Fab 30' issue
Everyone’s favourite sparkling wine in a can is perfect for an instant celebration anytime, anywhere — including toasting the end of successful S Mag photo shoots
WATCH | Go behind the scenes of the making of S Mag's April 'Fab 30' issue with Chateau Del Rei.
Chateau Del Rei, everyone’s favourite sparkling wine in a can, and S Mag have introduced an exciting, edgy alternative to the traditional print magazine cover for this month's issue — a custom digital cover that'll be shared on S Mag's Instagram account on April 27.
Chateau Del Rei is the perfect partner for any celebration, and since S Mag's April issue celebrates 30 years of democracy with its “Fab 30" theme, it was the ideal opportunity for the two brands to collaborate.
Conveniently packaged in a can and boasting a low alcohol content of 7%, this easy-drinking bubbly-on-the-go is brilliant for outdoor adventures, such as open-air concerts and picnics in the park, as well as intimate gatherings with your nearest and dearest.
As it can enjoyed anytime, anywhere, it was naturally the S Mag team's sip of choice to toast the end of successful days in the photo studio working on the April “Fab 30" issue — watch the behind-the-scenes video above.
Chateau Del Rei is available in an array of delicious variants including Sweet White, Semi-Sweet, blushing Rosé and new Sweet Red.
Sweet Red carries the vibrant fruity aromas of ripened plum, strawberry and blackcurrant with an elegant, lingering finish long after the last sip.
This vivacious ruby red sparkler pairs well with pizza, light meals and desserts such as a creamy panna cotta topped with fresh berries.
Look out for the Chateau Del Rei collection at trendy city hangouts or find it at leading bottle stores, and join the celebration by following @ChateauDelRei on Facebook and Instagram, or @ChateauRei on X.
This article was sponsored by Chateau Del Rei.
Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.