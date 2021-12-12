Singer Gugu Zulu reaches semis of The Voice of Germany
Star flies SA flag high
Singer and actress Gugu Zulu is flying the SA flag high after reaching the semifinals of reality talent competition The Voice of Germany.
Zulu, from Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal, will perform on Sunday night and learn if she will make it to the finals...
