Londie London will remain ‘as authentic as possible’ on Real Housewives of Durban

Sultry singer-turned reality TV star Londie London plans to strip herself bare to unearth her true and authentic self to the Real Housewives Of Durban (RHOD) viewers.

London, whose real name is Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, is one of the three new faces to join the cast of the second season of the reality show and with much excitement, the new mommy told Sowetan how ecstatic she is to finally own her narrative and show the world who she truly is.

The 29-year-old jewellery designer, who is the fiancée to business tycoon Hlubi Nkosi, is now ready to reveal her rather private life to the world through Showmax’s camera lens where she promises to be as authentic as possible.

Even though she’s not a wife yet, London hinted, although not yet final, that her storyline on the show might include her wedding special where she’ll finally tie the knot to the man of his dreams.

“The planning of the wedding is on screen but because we are still in the beginning phases of getting married, there’s a lot of functions that need to be held before the actual white wedding, which I talk about in detail on the show.

“I know people have never seen my son Uminathi’s face, so for the first time, they’ll get to see him. They will also get to see my hubby briefly appearing in some scenes – and some of the people around me,” she explains.

London and her bae first met when he booked her as one of the performers at his birthday celebration years ago, a move the singer believes was well thought out by her fiancé who knew his intentions with her at the time she was asked to come and sing.

“Along the way after meeting at his birthday party we became friends. Our friendship grew into the love we both share today,” London quipped.

After a couple of years dating, the romantic Afro-pop singer explains she unexpectedly fell pregnant with her son.

“I remember bursting into tears after I gave birth to Uminathi… it was the most beautiful moment ever. My baby was looking at me and I couldn’t comprehend how a real human being came from inside of me. I felt like I’ve stepped into another level of love and the understanding of life itself,” she says.