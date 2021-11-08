Kevin Maduna grateful for the exposure Idols SA gave him

Following his elimination last night, Idols SA's Kevin Maduna now plans to spread his wings in the entertainment scene.

He is not only planning to dominate the music industry but also explore TV presenting and fashion design.

Maduna came short of cracking a top-three spot on Sunday night with all-female trio Berry, Karabo and S’22kile ushering into the semifinals.

The Soweto-born singer has been in the music industry for 11 years, but felt that his career needed a major push when he entered the singing competition.

“I’ve been releasing music and my music has been falling on deaf ears. I’ve been trying to get my name out there. With all of what I was doing in terms of my music, I then decided I needed to take the opportunity and enter Idols,” Maduna said.

“When I received the email that I made it to the audition, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands. I made it to the top 4.”

The 29-year-old added that he was content with how things turned out as he believes the exposure has grown his fan base.

“I’ve done all that I could on Idols SA, although many people told me I was going to win because I was the only guy left, things turned out differently. Despite not advancing to the next round, reaching the point that I have is more than a blessing,” he said.

Maduna also hopes to one day host a lifestyle show and own his own clothing brand.