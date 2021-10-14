Dressing celebs to the nines is what Sello Medupe does best

Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green, at the weekend, knew only one man can be trusted to make her the picture-perfect blushing bride for her umembeso ceremony – and that man was Sello Medupe.

Come Saturday night, the gown that Green donned next to her businessman beau Ze Nxumalo had melted even those with hearts of stone.

The electric blue ball gown had intricate African beadwork on the hemline and bodice. A matching isicolo (traditional Zulu hat) was the simple, yet elegant, finishing touch Green needed. The pop of colour plus beadwork and silhouette were a modern twist of a Zulu bride.

“I was inspired by a modern African royal queen,” Medupe says. “My design aesthetic is ultra-sophisticated and futuristic with an astute attention to detail.”

But the 34-year-old from Diepkloof, Soweto, is not only the go-to designer for A-listers when it comes to bridal couture. On Sunday, for her guest judging spot on Idols SA, Thembi Seete put her faith in Medupe to use his magic wand and give her a divine Gothic glam-look on screen.

Speaking of the small screen, every time Sindi Dlathu’s nefarious character Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana dresses to kill, guess who is on her speed dial? Scalo, which is the name for Medupe’s fashion label that was foundered in 2009.