Drip Gogo 'spiritual amapiano' setting airwaves on fire

Drip Gogo has dubbed his sound "spiritual amapiano". He is currently setting airwaves on fire with his feature on smash hit Iyamemeza by DJ Sumbody.

He just got started and plans to further set dance floors ablaze with his upcoming collaboration with TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago.

Born Nhlanhla Moqhayi, the 22-year-old traditional healer from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, says it's crucial to always infuse his African spirituality into his music craft.

Sowetan first got to know the newcomer when he caused a stir on Date My Family in late March.

Since then his music career has taken off and Drip Gogo is currently signed to DJ Sumbody through a joint venture with Sony Music. He details how Iyamemeza changed his life.

How has the last couple of months been for you?

Musically, I have been meeting a lot of musicians, working on collaborations – everything has been amazing. Things are flowing, they are working out according to how I had anticipated them. I’ve always been the type of person who believed in my craft and pushing it and being a hard worker has made me merge with different people for the good of making memorable music.

What has been your highlight so far?

Iyamemeza was performed on Idols SA and was also chosen as a song choice. Imagine a big platform such as that putting my song on. This song got dropped four months ago but to see it receiving such love is mind-blowing.

Another highlight is Iyamemeza going gold after only being professionally in the game for four months. I’ve collaborated with Lady Du and I’m dominating DJ Sumbody’s album Piano Ibiza. I’m also working on something with Kabza de Small. A lot has been happening these past couple of months.

How has Iyamemeza changed your life?

Iyamemeza is one song that has opened a range of opportunities for me. It has actually reached where I never thought it would reach. It’s being played outside of SA and has been receiving some love in Europe.