Music legend 'Hotstix' Mabuse celebrates 70th birthday in style

Music legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse celebrated his 70th birthday in style at the plush 1947 on Vilakazi Street restaurant in Soweto yesterday.

The intimate celebration included Mabuse's close friends and relatives, record label associates as well as celebrity guests like radio maestro Wilson B Nkosi. There was even a special birthday shoutout from sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Mabuse beamed with joy as he reflected on the wonderful memories that he created with his guests.

From touring the world with his band Harari during apartheid to sharing the stage with big names such as Stevie Wonder, Mabuse said he has lived a life he never imagined.

Mabuse told S Mag that age should not define a person.

“I don’t feel that I am 70 years old. I hear the age being told to me but I don’t feel anything like 70. Maybe it’s because I don’t know what being 70 should feel like,” Mabuse said.

“To me, age is just a number because growth happens on a daily basis. It was only when the idea for a birthday celebration came that I thought to myself that oh, I am 70 years old.