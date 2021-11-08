Britain wants a 'rich mix' in parliament, minister says

Britain wants a "rich mix" of people in the upper chamber of parliament and wealthy businessmen should not be excluded from the House of Lords, Britain's trade minister said on Monday after media reported that political donations led to peerages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from opponents after pushing parliament to protect a lawmaker found to have broken lobbying rules, and for his own luxury holidays and refurbishment of Downing Street.

The Sunday Times reported that those who had donated over 3 million pounds ($4 million) to the Conservative Party had then got peerages.

"We want a rich mix in the House of Lords but voices with experience," International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky when asked about the Sunday Times report.