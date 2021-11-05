Nathi makes a comeback to bring healing and hope to people
Hitmaker's new single Ithemba inspired by bible verse
Nomvula hit-maker Nathi Mankayi is back in the music scene after a short hiatus with a song he believes will bring healing during these weary times.
With Ithemba, the award-winning musician brings hope to his fans with the song inspired by a Bible verse found in 2 Chronicles 7:14.
Mankayi used his time away from the limelight to self-introspect and find healing after losing both his parents last year to Covid-19.
Where have you been?
The break I took was not intentional. When I was in the studio creating music with Zahara, the pandemic hit and social distancing was implemented – that’s the reason for my break away from the music scene. Even though we were under lockdown, I was hard at work making music, that’s why when they moved the country to level 1 I then decided that I should drop my much-awaited single, Ithemba. I plan to release my album soon as well.
What was the inspiration behind Ithemba?
I felt I needed to release a song on faith because since the pandemic a lot of people have been living in fear of whether they’d be able to see tomorrow. Hence, I decided to pen this song that helps people remember that God is still in control despite what we are experiencing.
The song speaks to me too. I lost my parents last year a couple of weeks apart. So, I know what the feeling of loss is.
What do you miss the most about your parents?
I was close to my father. I miss how he used to be there for me when I felt down, he would comfort me and tell me that all would eventually be well. I also miss the cheerleader he was to me.
Is music a coping mechanism for you?
Yes, all that I feel I can easily express it through music. When I write the song, the feeling inside me flows through freely went I pen it down. Music to me is very therapeutic.
Who should we expect to hear on your new album?
My upcoming album will be soul type of music that will feature a lot of great singers that you know of. I can’t mention their names yet, but early next year my fans will get to find out who I’ll be featuring on it when it drops.
Which moment would you say was the most memorable in your career?
It has to be when I went up on stage to receive my first Sama (South African Music Awards) award. I couldn’t believe that all of it was happening to me, especially after being told by people I couldn’t sing – that award validated that I am a good singer.
