Nathi makes a comeback to bring healing and hope to people

Nomvula hit-maker Nathi Mankayi is back in the music scene after a short hiatus with a song he believes will bring healing during these weary times.

With Ithemba, the award-winning musician brings hope to his fans with the song inspired by a Bible verse found in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Mankayi used his time away from the limelight to self-introspect and find healing after losing both his parents last year to Covid-19.

Where have you been?

The break I took was not intentional. When I was in the studio creating music with Zahara, the pandemic hit and social distancing was implemented – that’s the reason for my break away from the music scene. Even though we were under lockdown, I was hard at work making music, that’s why when they moved the country to level 1 I then decided that I should drop my much-awaited single, Ithemba. I plan to release my album soon as well.

What was the inspiration behind Ithemba?

I felt I needed to release a song on faith because since the pandemic a lot of people have been living in fear of whether they’d be able to see tomorrow. Hence, I decided to pen this song that helps people remember that God is still in control despite what we are experiencing.

The song speaks to me too. I lost my parents last year a couple of weeks apart. So, I know what the feeling of loss is.

What do you miss the most about your parents?

I was close to my father. I miss how he used to be there for me when I felt down, he would comfort me and tell me that all would eventually be well. I also miss the cheerleader he was to me.