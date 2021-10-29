Family, church instilled love of music in PJ Morton

When you mention Maroon 5, the first thing that comes to mind is front-man Adam Levine.

But the American band that has given us hits like She Will Be Loved, This Love and Moves Like Jagger has other band members like keyboardist PJ Morton.

Morton has in recent years had a successful solo career that has resulted in three consecutive Grammy wins.

He is back with another heartfelt R&B song, Please Don’t Walk Away, that encapsulates the vulnerability of a man losing the woman he loves.

Who is PJ Morton?

I’m a very laid back chilled guy who loves music. I am a person who loves love and I like to talk about love and life. I also like to inspire people as much as I can.

When and where did your love for music first start?

I’m a preacher’s kid. There was so much good music in church and I remember as a kid watching the musicians playing the drummers, the bass players, the guitars, the keyboard players and the singers. I got to witness them perform every single week – somehow I think music just got inside of me, it got into my bones and has impacted me ever since.

Who influenced your love for music?

My father, although he didn’t play the keyboard he is a great singer. Before I started looking at other artists like Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway as well as The Beatles; right in my house, my father and my uncles and aunts, all of them are musically talented so I got it from them.

At what age did you realise you could sing?

When I was eight years old. I was pushed by my family to sing in the choir – at that time I didn’t know I could sing but people kept asking me to sing. However, playing the keyboard came first even before I thought I could sing. The piano came first even before I could do solos, I was so shy at that age so I would prefer pulling my head down to the keyboard than singing.