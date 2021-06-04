S Mag

Anele Mdoda lets us in on her winning weight loss tips

By Masego Seemela - 04 June 2021 - 16:38
Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda follows three tips to help her loss weight.
Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda follows three tips to help her loss weight.
Image: Supplied

If you haven't noticed but the radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda is looking rather slimmer, this is all thanks to three weight loss tips she let her fans in on. 

While losing weight can be one of the most challenging things to go through, hard work, self-control and dedication can help you reach your desired weight loss goal. 

This is something the media personality has implemented in her journey and we must say she's truly reaping the rewards.

With her perfect body goal in mind, Anele has been sharing snatched pictures of her impressive weight loss on social media that has got many talking, even a fan on Twitter couldn't help herself from asking the renowned talk show host what her tips were. 

In her response to the fan, Anele explained that "boxing" and "tennis" were the main activities that helped her shed weight and firm up. 

The breakfast show radio host further explained she had an eating plan that she follows, remarking how she also adds a sprinkle of happiness to her weight loss journey. 

Here's a stunning picture of how fit Mzansi's favourite media personality looks: 

Bipolar disorder: the signs and effects to look out for

For many people diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the stigma isn't just felt in their homes but often at work and in broader society.
S Mag
1 week ago

Is intermittent fasting or juicing any good for you? We asked the experts

New you, new diets… but which ones are actually good for you?
S Mag
1 month ago

Mapule Ndhlovu shares how to stay mentally and physically fit

Consistency is key if you want to shed off unwanted weight.
S Mag
1 month ago

'God had us': Simphiwe Ngema shares how she almost lost her life

Simphiwe Ngema opened up about her difficult pregnancy saying she almost lost her life.
S Mag
2 months ago

Siya Kolisi on gender equality

Siya Kolisi said a lot of the decisions made by men do not involve women.
S Mag
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...