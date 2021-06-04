Anele Mdoda lets us in on her winning weight loss tips

If you haven't noticed but the radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda is looking rather slimmer, this is all thanks to three weight loss tips she let her fans in on.

While losing weight can be one of the most challenging things to go through, hard work, self-control and dedication can help you reach your desired weight loss goal.

This is something the media personality has implemented in her journey and we must say she's truly reaping the rewards.

With her perfect body goal in mind, Anele has been sharing snatched pictures of her impressive weight loss on social media that has got many talking, even a fan on Twitter couldn't help herself from asking the renowned talk show host what her tips were.

In her response to the fan, Anele explained that "boxing" and "tennis" were the main activities that helped her shed weight and firm up.

The breakfast show radio host further explained she had an eating plan that she follows, remarking how she also adds a sprinkle of happiness to her weight loss journey.

Here's a stunning picture of how fit Mzansi's favourite media personality looks: