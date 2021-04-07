Mapule Ndhlovu shares how to stay mentally and physically fit

Consistency, staying true to her values and principles, and not comparing herself to anyone are the key aspects that help keep well-known personal trainer Mapule Ndhlovu mentally and physically fit.

Known to many as “Queenfitness” on social media, Ndhlovu, who hails from Alexandra in Johannesburg, revealed health and fitness was not something that she was really exposed to growing up.

However the odds against her, Ndhlovu went against the grain and pursued a career we now know her for today.

While many of us stuffed ourselves with wholesome homemade goodies this Easter weekend, S Mag caught up with the queen of fitness to get some motivating tips on how to navigate shedding off the unwanted weight gain.

1. As a personal trainer, why is it important for people to maintain both physical and mental fitness?

We live in a world filled with lots of chronic illnesses [depression, anxiety, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure just to mention a few] caused by our lifestyle and mental state... The best medicine to avoid falling into that trap is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally.

2. What’s the winning formula that you think will help bring people a step closer to their fitness goals?

Changing the narrative and the approach to fitness can influence the way people look at fitness. A fitness lifestyle is about overall wellbeing, not just about how we look.

3. How is life now under the “new normal”, how are you finding it being a personal trainer during this global pandemic?

It has been a really challenging time for everyone. The pandemic had forced everyone to get out of their comfort zone. Now I have also found a new creative way of doing things and using digital platforms to continue training clients and changing lives.

4. What three fitness tips can you share that could help many South Africans reach their desired body goal?

Rule no 1, set attainable realistic goals.

Commit and do everything you can to align yourself towards your goals. Your training must be aligned with your eating [diet].

Always remember consistency is key.

5. What keeps you mentally and physically fit?

What keeps me mentally and physically fit is consistency, staying true to who I am always with my values and principles, not comparing myself to anyone. Consistently challenging myself and fighting to become a better version of myself.