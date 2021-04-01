S Mag

'God had us': Simphiwe Ngema shares how she almost lost her life

By Masego Seemela - 01 April 2021 - 11:18
Actress Simphiwe Ngema opened up about her difficult pregnancy saying she almost lost her life.
Image: Supplied.

While pregnancy can be seen as a beautiful experience for many women, for some like actress Simphiwe Ngema, that was not the case. 

The new mom shared in detail about an almost fatal experience she had during her pregnancy with a child she now calls her "miracle baby". 

Speaking to her 1.9 million followers on Instagram, Ngema revealed in her Insta stories how she almost lost her life due to complications while giving birth last July, and the fear she had that she and her baby, Tiyani, were not going to make it.

She also recounted how scared her father was by the thought of losing her, reminiscing on how he urged doctors to take the baby out before the worst could happen. 

However, she explained that "God had us", highlighting how grateful she is that she and baby made it out alive from such a horrific ordeal. 

In another post, the actress revealed how emotional her mother also got when Tiyani was safely delivered into the world. 

Image: Simz Ngema// Instagram

Since giving birth, Ngema has been candid and vocal about her weight loss journey, sharing  how it has not been the easiest experience and how she is taking it easy on herself.  

Image: Simz Ngema/ instagram

S Mag
