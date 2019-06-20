Anele Mdoda cancels Virgin Active membership over its handling of 'masturbation' case

Many South Africans have threatened to boycott Virgin Active after reports that it withdrew its case against a man who was caught on camera allegedly masturbating in one of its gyms.

On Wednesday, radio personality Anele Mdoda cancelled her membership with the health club in what she described as a "good" feeling.

In May, a video of an 18-year-old man went viral after he appeared to be fondling his private parts in full view of other gym members.

Many suspected he was masturbating after being aroused by a female gym member who was in the middle of a workout.

The incident took place at a Virgin Active gym in Stellenbosch and members and social media users demanded the franchise take action.