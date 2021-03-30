Siya Kolisi on gender equality

“Unity is so important because we all have a role to play. Take pride and ego aside and remember how we can make it better for everyone.”

These are the words of Siya Kolisi when he spoke at the SDG Global Festival of Action 2021 on what he has learnt about gender equality and unity.

Kolisi said “A lot of the decisions made by men don’t involve women.”

“Women are not asking to be treated better than anyone, they want equal treatment and it is the most important thing.”

Kolisi said he is raising his children to see him and his wife Rachel as equals in their household.

“I make sure my children see me and my wife as equals. They see I can cook and clean whenever my wife is busy. All the things we fear as men actually make us better human beings,” said Kolisi.

The Springbok captain said for unity to be powerful, every person, despite their gender or race, should be represented when people make decisions affecting everyone.

