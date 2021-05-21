Thembisa's star shines brighter on the world's stages

Temporary role in The Queen causing the most buzz

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is a reminder to never be afraid to create your own destiny and jump in at the deep end.



Her unstoppable trajectory and triumph in the past four years after departing Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) echoes William Shakespeare’s famous phrase: “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.”..