JSC postpones decision on whether judge John Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has postponed making a decision on whether Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct until July 30, spokesperson Doris Tshepe said on Friday.

Tshepe said the JSC “deliberated” on the report of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal which found that Hlophe had committed gross misconduct in 2008. The report related to two visits to justices of the Constitutional Court and it found that he had sought to influence them in a pending judgment connected to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

At the time Zuma was president of the ANC and it was widely believed that the judgment was crucial to whether he would go on to be president of SA.

The 13-year-old complaint by all the then-justices of the Constitutional Court was finally heard by a Judicial Conduct Tribunal last year. But its findings must be confirmed by the Judicial Service Commission which, if it agrees with the tribunal, would then refer Hlophe to parliament for impeachment.

In April, the JSC also said that it was only once a decision on this score had been made, that the JSC could recommend to the president that Hlophe be suspended.

Tshepe said no decision was taken on Friday about suspension and would not be drawn further on what happened during the deliberations.