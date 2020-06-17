Anele Mdoda: We demand the same urgency given to Covid-19 be given to femicide

Anele Mdoda has again called on the government to address the scourge of femicide, demanding that they take the issue as seriously as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mzansi went into lockdown at the end of March, in a bid to curb the rise in coronavirus infections. The shutdown was pretty quick, and Anele called on those in power to have the same urgency when dealing with gender-based violence in the country.

“We, as South Africans, demand the same urgency given to Covid-19 by government to be directed to the slaughter of women in SA. It is a pandemic and the numbers are even worse,” she wrote on Twitter.

She added that the same energy used to ban alcohol and tobacco sales would also help.