Legendary broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom announces retirement
Veteran isiXhosa newsreader, Noxolo Grootboom, is set to retire after 37 years in the industry. The announcement was made by the SABC.
The much-loved broadcaster will beam across the nation for the last time on March 30 at 7pm after years of gracing Mzansi's homes on most nights.
Grootboom started at the public broadcaster in the early 80s as a typist and made her way to the television screen.
The Eastern Cape-born anchor is not only known for the way she narrated the news, including her signature sign-off, "Ndi nithanda nonke emakhaya", but she has also been largely lauded for being a pioneer in making anchoring in isiXhosa "fashionable".
Grootboom has also been a significant contributor to the country's history, having covered significant events such as the deaths of Chris Hani and Nelson Mandela.
News of her retirement sent shockwaves as many took to social media to reminisce about some of their favourite moments and also to pay homage.
After 37 years of service #NoxoloGrootboom is retiring. What an absolute legend she is! I’m glad the country is celebrating her immense contribution. She certainly remains a fixture of my childhood; watching IsiXhosa news at 7pm.— Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) March 25, 2021
Enkosi ngogalelo lakho, we are richer for it 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4N9zfdhcTd
Sis’ #NoxoloGrootboom, you made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable. I always looked forward to watching the news. Thank you for the great work you have done behind the scenes at the public broadcaster. In my uncle’s words, Vusi Ace Ntshingila “You are a trend setter.” Siyabulela! pic.twitter.com/hPglcmg2zv— SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) March 25, 2021
What a Journey— Cupid.K (@Katleho_aCupid) March 25, 2021
A Legend,Trendsetter.Siyabulela Ma❤️#NoxoloGrootboom pic.twitter.com/UwY8ROfRvW
She is getting the love and honour esaphila, we love to see it!😍 The veteran anchor will lead the news cycle for the last time on Tuesday 30 March 2021 from 19:00, after 37 years of service.— Lumka Makeka (@LumkaM_) March 25, 2021
"Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya"🙌❤️#NoxoloGrootboom pic.twitter.com/95bVwKUbtT
This lady has been reading the news since I was in Grade 6. Now I’m married with 2 kids, and she hasn’t aged a bit. #noxologrootboom pic.twitter.com/4aTdjGlN5j— Dr PutSAF 📚 (@TruthIntake) March 25, 2021
She's the only reason we watched News, #NoxoloGrootboom— Siboniso Dhlamini (@sibonisodhlam) March 25, 2021
Thank you so much for blessing us.
Nginithanda Nonke Emakhaya.
