Legendary broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom announces retirement

Veteran isiXhosa newsreader, Noxolo Grootboom, is set to retire after 37 years in the industry. The announcement was made by the SABC.

The much-loved broadcaster will beam across the nation for the last time on March 30 at 7pm after years of gracing Mzansi's homes on most nights.

Grootboom started at the public broadcaster in the early 80s as a typist and made her way to the television screen.

The Eastern Cape-born anchor is not only known for the way she narrated the news, including her signature sign-off, "Ndi nithanda nonke emakhaya", but she has also been largely lauded for being a pioneer in making anchoring in isiXhosa "fashionable".

Grootboom has also been a significant contributor to the country's history, having covered significant events such as the deaths of Chris Hani and Nelson Mandela.

News of her retirement sent shockwaves as many took to social media to reminisce about some of their favourite moments and also to pay homage.