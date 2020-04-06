5 things you didn’t know about: Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego

Known to her fans as "V-Mash", actress and TV presenter, Vinolia Mashego, captivated the hearts of many throughout her career.

Famed for her big personality and blonde hairdo, Mashego served as the reason why many South Africans tuned in to SABC 1’s famous variety show Jam Alley.

News of her passing has sent shock waves across the country. The entertainer is reported to have passed away in her sleep. The icon will be missed for her enthusiasm, bubbly character as well as her catchphrases like "Iyo bangani, iyo! ".

In celebration of her life and the impact she has made, , here are five things you might not know have known about the star.

1. Her father was also on television

Mashego’s father, Collin Mashego, was known for his show Lapologa in the early 1980’s. V-Mash's career was proof that the apple does not fall too far from the tree as she followed in her father's silver-screen footsteps.

2. She made her acting debut as a sassy executive

Mashego was part of the original cast of the popular SABC 1 soapie, Generations. She played the role of advertising executive, Hilda Letlalo . Since then, the star has also acted in various other soapies including Muvhango and Isibaya.

3. Her son did not know she was a public figure until he turned 12

Vinolia’s son, Oratile, is said to not have know that his mother was a public figure until he was 12 years old. The TV presenter and actress is believed to have deliberately kept it away from him in order to protect him. According to reports, for most of his childhood, Oratile did not like going out with his mother, due to the attention it garnered.