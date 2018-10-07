Claire Mawisa celebrates turning the big 4-0!

She has also worked as a magazine beauty editor, even interning as a fashion assistant after she had already graced our screens as an SABC 1 continuity presenter. Her willingness to challenge herself has clearly enabled her to have a successful and varied career in an industry that can be tough to navigate.

Her success at navigating different jobs doesn’t seem unique to Mawisa, as she believes everyone is multifaceted, with different skills and talents.

“To me, my career journey feels like it has been a natural growth of who I am, not necessarily a reinvention of the person I am when I take on a new role. There are skills and lessons I have learnt in each position that gave me the required skills to succeed in the next position. When I have felt like I have learnt as much as I could in one role, I like to challenge myself to level up, and get out of my comfort zone.”

And perhaps that is what has helped her stay a force to be reckoned with. Not everyone is brave enough to push themselves out of their comfort zone and take on a challenge. Not everyone would have left a prestigious job at a national radio station, because they wanted to take the next step in their lives.

As she approaches her 40th, Claire states that she does not miss anything about her 20s and 30s. She asserts that she has lived those decades to their fullest and she is happy with who she is right now. “Holding on or longing for a past age is futile,” she adds.

She threw a big party on Saturday, the day before her birthday that she had been planning for months, to celebrate with her loved ones. “The 40s are going to be amazing, I can feel it!”

We can only wait to see what else she has up her sleeve.