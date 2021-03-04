From Bonang to Pearl Thusi: a flashback to famous faces from when they were young
Looking at them now, you would think that our favourite celebs always looked the way they do now.
But once upon a time, these stars were young, wild and free of the stresses that "adulting" might bring.
While they are now all grown up and have achieved quite a lot in their respective careers, one can't help but swoon at what our celebrities looked like at a younger age.
1. Pearl Thusi
Known for lead role in Netflix's first African original series, Queen Sono, Pearl Thusi has proven that dreams do come true. Before honing her skills as the actress she now is, Thusi started her career in the entertainment industry as a TV presenter on SABC 3's iCrew in 2006.
From there Mama Pantha continued to work on her modelling and acting career while studying at Wits University.
Pearl then made her first big break alongside American actress Jill Scott in the No.1 Ladies Detective Agency in 2009.
Since then Thusi has been pushing her acting skills to the limit and rumour has it that she is currently in Thailand training for an action series.
2. Radio personality and actress Thando Thabethe
Since making her name through her radio career, Thando Thabethe has now ventured into the world of acting. This budding actress can be seen on films such as Love Lives Here, Mrs Right Guy, How To Ruin Christmas and many more.
Although we no longer hear her voice daily on the airwaves, we are quite excited to see what lies ahead for Thabethe.
3. TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba
From being a TV host to establishing her own alcohol brand that's well on its way to making her a mogul, Bonang Matheba has definitely made her mark in the entertainment industry.
Not only is she known for her work on TV, red carpets and emcee gigs, Matheba has also pushed boundaries when she launched her very own luxury beverage brand, The House of BNG in 2019.
Matheba's business move made her the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association.
Even though she might be quiet on the socials, we are quite excited about what this businesswoman has up her sleeve.
4. Award-winning actor SK Khoza
Known for his no-nonsense taking role as Shaka on The Queen, Sthembiso Khoza has built a name for himself as a South African actor.
One who is passionate about his craft and loves bringing the characters he plays to life, SK has solidified his name in the industry as an actor with a promising career.
5. Singer and actress Nandi Madida
While not many are lucky to say they're BFFs with American singer and icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Madida surely made SA proud when she featured in Knowles-Carter's Black Is King.
Playing the role of Nala in the musical film and visual album, Madida exuded poise and royalty in the telling of the black pride infused project.
Madida started her journey in the industry as a child star, and established a renowned singing career and presenting career that's allowed her to make waves across the globe.