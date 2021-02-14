Partner who allegedly attacked her on the run
Stabbed Lesedi FM presenter out of ICU
A popular radio presenter, who was stabbed several times near a tavern on Friday, is out of intensive care and her family says her surgery went well.
Dimakatso Folotsi-Ratselane, a presenter on Lesedi FM, had an argument with her partner who allegedly stabbed her several times and ran away at Dinaweng informal settlement in the Free State. ..
