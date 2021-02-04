'Quoting nonexistent statements is careless journalism'

Motsweding FM ordered to apologise for Covid-19 fake news

Fakes news over a Covid-19 pandemic conspiracy theory has landed Motsweding FM in hot water with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).



The BCCSA has ordered public broadcaster SABC to issue an on-air apology on the station following misleading and reckless remarks that were made by presenter Tom Perez on December 20...