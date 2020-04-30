Dineo Ranaka was a 'savage' as the host of last night’s SAFTAs 14

With no actual red carpet, Ranaka was set to host the “bed carpet” on April 29 on a Facebook and YouTube stream that was delayed thanks to her dress, which was apparently held up in traffic.

It was not long before the reality-TV star and radio presenter was up to her usual bizarre antics in a pink wig and bathrobe as she lost her wits in fear of what the Twitterverse would say if she did not host in her most glamorous look.

Ranaka could not be stopped and eventually stunned in a duvet as per the #pillowchallenge ensembles that have been trending on Instagram. In one of her skits she wore a farmer inspired ensemble of white tube socks, matching golf t-shirt and safari hat sans safari suit. But the true outfit of the night was a slinky gold gown picked by Rami Chuene during their Instagram chat, paired with a glittering slip turban.

Stealing the show as the best-dressed man, actor Roberto Kyle was “bed carpet” ready in a graphic shirt and turtleneck tee with contrasting textures before bagging the Best Actor in a Telenovela award for Arendsvlei.