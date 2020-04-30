Dineo Ranaka was a 'savage' as the host of last night’s SAFTAs 14
While many may have been awaiting the release of Beyoncé and Meg the Stallion’s Savage remix last night, the South African Film and Television Awards quickly became the talk of the social media town last night.
Dineo knows Black Twitter very well. 🤣🤣😂😂 #SAFTAs14 pic.twitter.com/jedx0jqndU— Siiba. 👑🌻 (@siba_nombewu) April 29, 2020
Lord knows how much I love this woman @dineoranaka @SAFTAS1#SAFTAs14 pic.twitter.com/yiy72cy06Z— Xola Nukani 🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@Xola_Nukani) April 29, 2020
.@SAFTAS1 SAFTAs 14 (Hosted By Dineo Ranaka) https://t.co/hOWd3PKJqR— Sibanyoni Mpumelelo (@sibanyoni_mt) April 29, 2020
With no actual red carpet, Ranaka was set to host the “bed carpet” on April 29 on a Facebook and YouTube stream that was delayed thanks to her dress, which was apparently held up in traffic.
It was not long before the reality-TV star and radio presenter was up to her usual bizarre antics in a pink wig and bathrobe as she lost her wits in fear of what the Twitterverse would say if she did not host in her most glamorous look.
Ranaka could not be stopped and eventually stunned in a duvet as per the #pillowchallenge ensembles that have been trending on Instagram. In one of her skits she wore a farmer inspired ensemble of white tube socks, matching golf t-shirt and safari hat sans safari suit. But the true outfit of the night was a slinky gold gown picked by Rami Chuene during their Instagram chat, paired with a glittering slip turban.
Stealing the show as the best-dressed man, actor Roberto Kyle was “bed carpet” ready in a graphic shirt and turtleneck tee with contrasting textures before bagging the Best Actor in a Telenovela award for Arendsvlei.
Former The Queen actresses Dineo Langa, Motsoaledi Setumo, and Chuene were red carpet-ready in their respective face beats and gowns in honour of their former co-star Loyiso McDonald who was kitted out a charcoal blazer as he bagged the Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela.
Wiseman Ncube, star of popular SABC 1 soapie, Uzalo was awarded Best Actor decked in an all-white suit with a black shirt.
Following her win for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama, Brenda Ngxoli gave a heartfelt speech on her return to the acting and the continued support on- and offscreen that she has received.
With the flair of the many characters she has played, Ngxoli rocked a short natural do with a fur collar and pearly teardrop earrings for a glamorous finishing touch.
See more of the night’s winners here.