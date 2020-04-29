5 career lessons we have learnt from Boity Thulo

TV personality, actress and rapper Boitumelo Thulo (AKA Boity) has built her way to success through her passion, hard work, and determination.

Ever since she stepped into the scene in 2010 when she appeared in a Wimpy commercial, her career has grown immensely and she has become more versatile.

From her very own reality show to a rap career, and even collaborating with big brands, Boity’s multifaceted career and her success serve as an inspiration to many.