Too Hot To Be Single is fun, light-hearted programme
Maleka returns to presenting with new dating show
The River actor Lawrence Maleka has scored himself a TV presenting job on SABC 1's new dating show Too Hot To Be Single.
Maleka, 30, who returns to presenting after taking time off to focus on acting, will host the dating show which starts on April 8...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.