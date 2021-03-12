Presenter, manager and scriptwriter made Setswana fashionable on the airwaves

Legendary broadcaster David Mothibi boasts a glowing radio legacy

David Mothibi is a consummate scriptwriter and former broadcaster whose remarkable accomplishments in radio and television deserve to be widely known to the current generation of media practitioners than is presently the case.



He has achieved a largely unsung but unsurpassed legacy in broadcasting. The 80-year-old former radio announcer and founder of Radio Bop made his debut on the airwaves in 1965 when the SABC hired him as a presenter, translator and producer on the then Radio Tswana...