WATCH | Pearl Thusi reveals the 'vocalist' in her with Oskido’s ‘Une Mali’
Seemingly serious about the singer in her, actress Pearl Thusi is back with a second attempt at music and this time she got a feature on veteran DJ Oskido's latest track Une Mali.
The song has a jazzy, late 60s, Sophiatown era sound and features bars from SA's new cool kid Focalistic, the amazing vocals of Nokwazi, and Pearl.
Pearl, her swag and her raspy vocals come in near the end, but sis pulls off a few notes that may leave her fans impressed.
The beautifully styled music video dropped on Thursday night and Pearl was chuffed to let her fans know that it's available for streaming.
As an actress, Pearl was obvs in her element in the music video and she exudes nothing but vibes of a person having the time of her life. She also obviously had fun shooting the video because her bestie DJ Zinhle had a cameo in there as well.
The song is about a man and a woman who is ballin' and is so guaped that everyone around her feels and sees it. It revolves around how people looking at this woman and man speculate on what brings in his/her never-ending cash.
Watch the music video below:
This is not the first time Pearl has bagged a feature in music. Back in 2018, sis managed to get a feature on a song titled Balance Well by Nigerian artist Dammy Trane, featuring Olamide as well as Ghana's Medikal.
Pearl, who couldn't help but be excited to share her latest contribution in music, took to Twitter to let fans know where they could view the music video.
The actress shared that she was proud to be part of Oskido's legacy in the SA music industry.
“It’s out! I’m so proud and happy of this! Thank you for creating this opportunity and making me a part of the legacy you've created for South African music!” she tweeted.
It’s out!!!!— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 22, 2021
I’m so proud and happy of this! Thank you for creating this opportunity and making me a part of the legacy youve created for South African music! 🙏🏽
OSKIDO - Une Mali ft. Focalistic, Nokwazi, Pearl Thusi https://t.co/UIr6I9XcaK via @YouTube
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.