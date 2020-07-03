Somizi, Chef Nti and LesDaChef spill the beans on their TV cooking shows after backlash

Has he ever considered himself to be a celebrity chef?

"What is a chef? If a chef is someone who cooks and can cook then maybe I'm a chef. If a chef is someone that went to school and got a qualification then I'm not a chef."

Celebrity guests will include Cassper Nyovest, Siya Kolisi, DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi.

"The first season all the guests are people that I have met and worked with - but mostly they are people that I have a personal relationship with," Somizi said. "It's not just famous faces for the sake of them being famous.

"It's people that we share stories that nobody knows about - nothing that has been written about - how we met and what he have done together both on camera and off stage. It's not interviews, it's conversations and my questions are not scripted."

Celebrity chefs Nthabiseng "Chef Nti" Ramaboa and Lesego "LesDaChef" Semenya are also getting their own cooking show.

Titled Celebrity Mystery Box, the show will debut on Mzansi Magic on July 8.

The show sees the two celebrities displaying their culinary skills by competing with one another to prepare a winning dish.