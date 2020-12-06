Actress Ama Qamata bags first international nod: I’m honestly speechless

Blood and Water actress Ama Qamata has scored her first international nomination at the Series Brasil Awards (#SBAwards) in the category Atriz Revelação Do Ano (Actress Revelation of the Year).

The star took to Twitter to express her joy, adding that this nod was a great way for her to start her festive season.

“What a great way to start the festive season, my first international nomination! I’m honestly speechless, all I can say is thank you Brazil,” an excited Ama said.

Ama is up against nine other international stars including Odley Jean of Netflix's Grand Army fame and Shelby Flannery, famous for her role in The 100.

The actress, whose debut role as Puleng Khumalo in Blood and Water, got her noticed across the world, asked Mzansi to help her bring the award back home.

“This one is coming home guys. Please vote for me y’all,” she added.