Party goes on, alcohol flows until after 11pm

KZN awards fail to abide by lockdown rules

The inaugural KZN Entertainment Awards (KZNEA) broke the 11pm curfew just a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the tightening of lockdown restrictions on gatherings and alcohol sales.



Hosted by Somizi Mhlongo and Pearl Thusi, the ceremony was an in-door affair at the Durban ICC on Tuesday night, but instead of ending at 10pm so that staff and patrons can go home before the enforcement of the curfew, it went on until just after 11pm...