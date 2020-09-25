Here are four fantastic facial mist tips we picked up from Pearl Thusi

We love a good old scroll through the ‘gram and while doing so recently we stumbled upon an Instagram story by Pearl Thusi where she spilt the tea on facial mists.

The actress and MAC Cosmetics ambassador served glowing, make-up-free skin, fresh cornrow braids and all the enthusiasm you could ask for when talking about facial mists — frankly, we’re obsessed with them too.

Here are some of the practical facial misting tips we picked up from the celeb:

1. MIST BEFORE A RUN

We couldn’t help but be mesmerised as Thusi generously misted her face and décolletage before heading out for a run in the Instagram story she shared.

It’s a seemingly odd practice since you’re bound to get all sweaty anyway, but applying a facial mist not only really helps to hydrate your skin, it has an instant cooling effect too. Imagine a cool breeze hitting freshly misted skin while running outdoors — did someone say personal air-conditioning?