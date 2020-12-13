WATCH | Singer Cici gets real about how she lost her post-partum belly fat

Songstress Cici has never been shy to admit that getting back to her snatched waist after giving birth to her son wasn't easy and she's shared the nitty gritties of her journey back to size 32, from size 38.

Cici explained that a lot of women had been flooding her TL and DMs asking her about how she managed to get back to her pre-baby body.

The young mom said she's finally back to size 32 and shared how that was achieved through fat-dissolving injections and fat freeze procedures. Not just gym and healthy eating.

“I’ve been very candid about how I lost baby belly. I did so because I know a lot of women who say they struggled a lot with losing weight especially around the waist. I’ve never been bigger than a size 32 my whole life. But after baby I shot straight to 38. Short story I’m back to size 32 thanks,” she shared.

Cici also shared one of the fat-dissolving injections and fat freeze procedures for her fans to see. You can watch it below: