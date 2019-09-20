A decade of hits from Donald

Donald celebrates 10 years as a solo artist in the music industry in style.

The singer, born Donald Moatshe, took the industry by storm with his unique blend of dance, Afro-soul and R&B.

In the past 10 years he has grown, explored and collaborated with artists such as Cici, Mlindo, Tiwa Savage, Saso of Dream Team and Floda.

Donald has collected a couple of awards for his hard work. He argues that it has not been easy but he always tried to put the best foot forward.

"I try to keep young in terms of sound. I push with the utmost with every album I release. I am always thinking and coming up with concepts," he says.

Donald celebrates a decade in style with a double disc titled Her Name Is.

The soulful artist worked with the best young composers like Sifiso Moya, who has written songs for Nathi Mankayi. Moya wrote six out of the 20 tracks.

Donald explains that it took him 13 months to put the album together.

"One disc is about Afro-soul or R&B while the other is dance music that I am known for."

He said the response to the album has been positive on social media so far.