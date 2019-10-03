Mafokate's new gig in music board

Music boss Arthur Mafokate has bounced back after he was axed from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) last July following his domestic abuse case.

The king of kwaito, who was in August acquitted on a charge of assault of his former lover and singer Busisiwe "CiCi" Thwala, has been named as one of the new board of directors for the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra).

Samro and Sampra are under the umbrella body Collective Management Organisation, which administers the music rights of artists and recording companies by licensing music users such as radio broadcasters, retailers, clubs, restaurants and more.

"It's a new organisation that I have to

familiarise myself with and take it from there. Let's be reminded that boards work as a team and not as individuals," said Mafokate yesterday.

He would not be drawn into commenting on whether he has been booked to

perform since the case was concluded or on his other business ventures.

The 14 new board of directors comprise six record company representatives, six performer representatives, chairperson Dumisani Motsamai and CEO Pfanani Lishivha.

On Mafokate's appointment given his recent legal troubles, Lishivha said: "Sampra upholds all legal and governance guidelines in respect of the appointment

of directors, more especially the guidelines prescribed by the Companies Act.