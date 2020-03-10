'Scandal!'s' Given Stuurman set to welcome his first child
Actor Given Stuurman, who plays Kgosi in popular e.tv soapie Scandal!, is set to become a dad for the first time.
The actor shared the news on Instagram, with a picture of his heavily pregnant girlfriend and a sonogram.
The proud daddy-to-be captioned the post “The best thing God has given me is a chance to be a father. I’ll forever be grateful.”
Given is not the first celeb to recently announce he is expecting. Actresses Zola Nombona and Omuhle Gela, as well as singer Cici, are among other stars who announced they were expecting this year.
On February 14, Zola shared the news of her pregnancy, saying “Here is my love flourishing. My world has changed and created.
“Your voice will be like the song I've longed for, and no musician in the world could ever compose. Your eyes will take away the fog that has been shutting down mine. Your smile will wipe away every tear. Your hand will sustain me forever. You gave me the strength I never knew I had.”
Nalo uthando luchuma. Mhlaba wam uguquke wadala. Singqi sakho esivakala unyawo lwakho lungeka chiki phantsi. Suku lwakho lokufika kuyo zisa inyikima neendudumo kuba iNkosi ayifiki kungavakali. Lizwi lakho liyakufana nhe culo ekudala ndilinqwenela, kube kungekho mculi emhlabeni ongaliqamba. Mehlo akho ayokususa iinkungu ekudala zivale awam. Ncumo lwakho luyosula zonke iinyembezi zezihlwele. Isandla sakho siyokund’omeleza unaphakade. Undithwese amandla ebendingazi ukuba ndingakwazi ukuwamela. Mzimba wam uwuguqule kwabetha iintliziyo ezimbini ngaxesha nye. Fika themba lam. Ndiyazi uThixo nhe Zinyanya bakuphathise uThando, Ulonwabo, uLwazi olunzulu, ukukhanya, amathamsanqa kunye namaCebo amahle. Isizwe siyotsho sime kakuhle ♥️ Ayakuthanda uMama #Valentines2020♥️
Cici made reference to God doing something humans said was impossible for her.
“Where science deems it impossible, God always reminds (us) why he is God.”
