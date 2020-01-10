Nosipho Silinda prepares to crack her matric year

Nosipho Silinda can hardly contain her excitement about her matric year.

The 19-year-old songbird had to drop out of grade 11 in August 2018 to participate in season 14 of singing competition Idols SA.

Last year, she had to repeat grade 11 and recorded her debut single Thembalami that is currently heating up airwaves.

But now, she is ready to go back to school and complete her matric.

"I'm an A student. I love life sciences and I nail it. I'm also into maths and my home language [Zulu]," she says.

"I'm not really concerned about balancing my school work and music. I handled it last year; I can handle it this year too. I will make time for both because they are equally important.

"I'm like any other normal schoolgirl; I don't see myself as a celebrity. There are times that other learners come to me and ask for me to record birthday videos for their younger family members because they adore me."

Nosipho doesn't regret taking part in Idols SA, even though she only made it to the top six.

"I learned a lot about being in the music industry. I grew a lot as a creative and individual. My parents were very supportive and they still are," she says.

"I have always wanted to sing and according to my parents I could sing before I could speak. When I told them I wanted to sing, I had their support. I'm grateful that they supported me with that decision.

"I feel like my voice developed during the competition and I learned a lot about being a vocalist because we had vocal coaches... It was difficult, obviously, leaving the competition and going back to reality.

"But a lot of opportunities also opened up like people wanting to dress me, give me hair, interview and book me."