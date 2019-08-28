Arthur Mafokate acquitted of assault charges
Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate has been acquitted of assault charges laid by his ex-girlfriend Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court, his lawyer Daniel Nakeng said on Wednesday morning.
“We confirm that we were acting on behalf of Mr Arthur Mafokate in the assault matter which was preferred against him by his ex-girlfriend Ms Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala in 2017 after a dispute at his house. Our client has maintained his innocence…
"Yesterday the Midrand Magistrate’s Court acquitted Mr Arthur Mafokate of the above mentioned matter of assault,” said Nakeng.
Cici laid charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against Mafokate last year after an altercation between them allegedly turned violent.
The singer claimed she was admitted to hospital and had to undergo hip surgery following the alleged altercation.
Mafokate had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
During her testimony, Cici told the court that Mafokate had allegedly sexually, emotionally and financially abused her. She did not report any of these cases to the police as she did not want them to be publicised, she said.
Last month, Cici was found not guilty on counter assault charges laid against her by Mafokate.
