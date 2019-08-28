Arthur Mafokate acquitted of assault charges

Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate has been acquitted of assault charges laid by his ex-girlfriend Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court, his lawyer Daniel Nakeng said on Wednesday morning.

“We confirm that we were acting on behalf of Mr Arthur Mafokate in the assault matter which was preferred against him by his ex-girlfriend Ms Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala in 2017 after a dispute at his house. Our client has maintained his innocence…

"Yesterday the Midrand Magistrate’s Court acquitted Mr Arthur Mafokate of the above mentioned matter of assault,” said Nakeng.