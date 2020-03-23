Cici dishes on her man: 'I never wanted to date someone in the industry'

Musician Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala is getting ready to welcome her little one into the world and has revealed some details about her baby's daddy.

Speaking to Drum recently, Cici revealed that her man is not in the entertainment industry – so we can bury that pesky rumour of her and Donald being a thing.

“I’ve never wanted to date someone who’s in the public space. For me, it is very important to protect what I have because it is not everyone who will hear our love story and be happy for me. So, I am very protective of the people I care about and the people I love.”

The muso was shy to say how long she has been with her man but said she has finally found her best friend.

“I think I found my best friend. They always say be with your best friend and I never understood that, but now I get it.”

Cici announced her pregnancy earlier this year, posting several cute snaps of herself showing off her baby bump.

And soon the floodgates of congratulatory messages opened.