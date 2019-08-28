Total Shutdown dismayed by Arthur's acquittal, while Cici plots civil case

Gender-based movement Total Shutdown has been left discouraged and disheartened after music boss Arthur Mafokota was acquitted of assault against ex-girlfriend Busisiwe “Cici” Twala.

Speaking to Sowetan LIVE on Wednesday one of the organisers of the movement Loyiso Saliso pledged their continued support to Twala. Mafokate was on Tuesday acquitted of the charge of assault, with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, at Midrand Magistrate’s Court.

“It’s discouraging and disheartening. It’s not the first case that the justice system keeps failing survivors and victims. It doesn’t make sense because this woman was physical harmed during this whole incident,” she said.

“She went through a lot of trauma that we witnessed as a country after she spoke about it and went through surgery.

We feel like even after we marched last year there is still no justice.

“There is no sense of urgency in assuring relevant consequences for such perpetrators. We stand with Busi. It’s just very disappointing.”